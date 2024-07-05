🇺🇸 Things to do this weekend in San Antonio: Patriotic river parades, drone show, more free downtown events

Hello and welcome to the weekend. I hope you had a happy and safe Fourth of July — but just know that the patriotic activities in San Antonio didn’t end on Thursday.

There are several patriotic events planned downtown this weekend, like parades on the River Walk. There are also free events happening across the area.

See some of those things to do below. Heads up — you may see some rain this weekend (not associated with Hurricane Beryl), but you likely won’t need to cancel any plans. Click here to view the radar from your KSAT Weather Authority.

Happening over the weekend:

RIVER PARADES: Dozens of decorated floats will salute all branches of the military and offer patriotic entertainment on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The parades start at 8 p.m. Click Dozens of decorated floats will salute all branches of the military and offer patriotic entertainment on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The parades start at 8 p.m. Click here for more information.

FIESTA NOCHE DEL RIO: The summer series includes live cultural music and dancing at the Arneson River Theater. The shows take place every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 3. Read our story The summer series includes live cultural music and dancing at the Arneson River Theater. The shows take place every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 3. Read our story here

MISSIONS: The San Antonio Missions will take on the Corpus Christi Hooks on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. There will be postgame fireworks on Saturday.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA PAGEANTS : Downtown San Antonio will host the United States of America Pageants on Friday and Saturday. The final competition and crowning for Teen, Ms. and Mrs. pageants will be held on Sunday at the Lila Cockrell Theatre. Click : Downtown San Antonio will host the United States of America Pageants on Friday and Saturday. The final competition and crowning for Teen, Ms. and Mrs. pageants will be held on Sunday at the Lila Cockrell Theatre. Click here for more information.

FRIDA FEST: The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. and include live performances, fashion and art shows, artisan vendors, food, and plenty of photo opportunities. For more information, click The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. and include live performances, fashion and art shows, artisan vendors, food, and plenty of photo opportunities. For more information, click here

FREE PET ADOPTIONS: San Antonio Pets Alive! will waive adoption fees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday when you donate to its medical care program. This is part of its Red, White, & Rescued event. Click San Antonio Pets Alive! will waive adoption fees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday when you donate to its medical care program. This is part of its Red, White, & Rescued event. Click here for hours and locations.

WEEKEND AT MARKET SQUARE: The downtown destination will have live music, vendors and food booths, free cotton candy and superhero guest appearances. The Fourth of July celebrations will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. all weekend. Click The downtown destination will have live music, vendors and food booths, free cotton candy and superhero guest appearances. The Fourth of July celebrations will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. all weekend. Click here for more information.

Friday, July 5:

PARTY ON THE TOWER PLAZA: This is a free live music series at the base of the Tower of the Americas. The events take place from 7-11 p.m. every first Friday of the month from June through October. Read more This is a free live music series at the base of the Tower of the Americas. The events take place from 7-11 p.m. every first Friday of the month from June through October. Read more here

FIRST FRIDAY: People can stroll the streets of Southtown for First Friday, a monthly art event that includes vendors and live music. The Blue Star Arts Complex is the anchor.

STARS & STRIPES SALUTE: The event will take place at Alamo Plaza, with family activities starting at 9 a.m. There will also be live music from 4-9:30 p.m. and a drone show at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 6:

PATRIOTIC PICNIC IN THE PARK: Milam, Legacy and Travis parks in downtown San Antonio will host food trucks, live music, performance groups and more activities from noon to 6 p.m. Click Milam, Legacy and Travis parks in downtown San Antonio will host food trucks, live music, performance groups and more activities from noon to 6 p.m. Click here for more information.

MOVIES BY MOONLIGHT: From 7:30-10 p.m. at Legacy Park, there will be a showing of “Armageddon” plus food and drinks available for purchase.

HOT AIR BALLOONS: The Grapetown Vineyard and Farm event in Fredericksburg will feature a peach party, polo matches, grape stomping, wine tasting, farm-to-table dinner, and live music, followed by hot air balloon rides. The event will take place from 4-8 p.m. Click The Grapetown Vineyard and Farm event in Fredericksburg will feature a peach party, polo matches, grape stomping, wine tasting, farm-to-table dinner, and live music, followed by hot air balloon rides. The event will take place from 4-8 p.m. Click here for more information.

LIVE MUSIC AT RIVERCENTER: The Summer Concert Series at the Shops at Rivercenter continues Saturday with a free show from Love Me Last. The show is 6-8 p.m. Click The Summer Concert Series at the Shops at Rivercenter continues Saturday with a free show from Love Me Last. The show is 6-8 p.m. Click here for more information.

OUTDOOR FILM: The Outdoor Family Film Series featuring the animated film “Elemental” takes place at 7 p.m. at Mission Marquee Plaza. There will also be food trucks. Entry is free. Get more information The Outdoor Family Film Series featuring the animated film “Elemental” takes place at 7 p.m. at Mission Marquee Plaza. There will also be food trucks. Entry is free. Get more information here

LA VILLITA MARKET DAYS: Maverick Plaza will be transformed into an open-air marketplace from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Market Days recur every Saturday.

Sunday, July 7: