SAN ANTONIO - Matilda the Musical is now showing at The Public Theater of San Antonio.

The musical is about a girl who has magical powers. Matilda is true to herself and uses her powers to change people all around her.

"Families can expect a completely magical musical," Director Ken Urso said. "You will get a magical experience with a really heartfelt message."

For more information about tickets and dates, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.