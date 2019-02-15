Lamar Street at North New Braunfels Avenue intersection to close for 2 weekends

SAN ANTONIO - The intersection of Lamar Street and North New Braunfels Avenue will be temporarily closed for two consecutive weekends ahead, officials said.

The temporary road closures will take place from 7 p.m. Friday through 9 p.m. Sunday, and from 7 p.m. Feb. 22 through 9 p.m. Feb. 24. Officials said the closures will allow San Antonio Water System to complete water and sewer reconstruction in connection with the $2.5 million voter-approved Lamar Street Bond project.

The city of San Antonio's Transportation and Capital Improvements department is upgrading the roadway between Austin Street and North New Braunfels Avenue, officials said. Construction is scheduled to be complete this June.

Officials said a message board and detour signs will be in place to alert commuters about the road closures, and that uniformed traffic officers will be on duty to help drivers navigate around the construction zone.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.