WATCH: San Antonio woman mistakes motor delivery for bomb, calls 911

SAN ANTONIO - People on Facebook are laughing with a San Antonio woman who called police after she mistook her dryer motor for a bomb.

Kyleigh McKellep Crowell took to Facebook live on Thursday both laughing and crying as she explained how she opened a package delivered to her home and thought someone had sent her husband a bomb.

"You guys, I'm so embarrassed, but it's so funny," Crowell said with tears welling up before explaining that she opened the box and found the motor, which had multiple wires and a duct-taped bottom.

Crowell said when she saw the contents of the package, she rushed upstairs to get her kids out of the home and called 911.

"If you guys got a box and this was in it, what would you think?" Crowell said. "I've never seen a bomb so I don't know what they look like, so I call 911 and I say, 'I think there's a bomb on my counter. I just opened a box and it's a bomb. I have three kids sleeping upstairs, what do I do?'"

Firefighters, police and the San Antonio Police Department's bomb squad were dispatched to Crowell's home and eventually determined that the item in the box wasn't a bomb, but a motor for Crowell's broken dryer.

"They came out of my house smirking at me, and I'm like, 'What is it? (Are) my dogs going to explode inside of my house?' and they're like, 'No, did you order a motor for something?' And I was like, 'A motor?' And they're like, 'I think it's for a car.' And I was like, 'I haven't ordered anything for my car. I don't know what it is.'"

Crowell had a revelation: "You guys. It's the motor for my dryer!"

Crowell's Facebook live has been watched more than 4 million times since it was uploaded Thursday.

On Saturday, Crowell updated those who had become invested in the hilarious story, saying that her dryer still wasn't fixed.

