Judson ISD honors graduate killed in 9/11 attacks

A 1979 graduate of Judson High School who was killed at the Pentagon during the 9-11 attacks in 2001 was honored Wednesday with a memorial ceremony at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

The life and sacrifice of Lt. Col. Karen Wagner was remembered in a special ceremony that included a traditional wreath laying, remembrances of her contributions as a student and soldier and the playing of taps.

Wagner High School was named in her honor.

