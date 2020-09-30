WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden campaigns in Ohio and Pennsylvania during train tour

A day following his first debate with President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden will visit Ohio and Pennsylvania via train on Wednesday for a series of campaign stops.

The Democratic presidential candidate will hold a total of seven stops on the train tour. The upcoming stops are scheduled for:

1:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh

2:45 p.m.: Greenburg, Penn.

3:30 p.m.: New Alexandria, Penn.

4:20 p.m.: Latrobe, Penn.

6:30 p.m.: Johnstown, Penn.

CNN will have a livestream of the train tour throughout the day, and it will be placed in the video player above. If you don’t see a livestream available, check back at a time closer to the expected campaign stop.

The tour launched from Cleveland, where Biden and Trump clashed in a chaotic debate Tuesday night.

Trump on Wednesday will fly to Minneapolis for a “Make America Great Again” rally that begins at 8 p.m.