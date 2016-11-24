Here's a chance for you to win an Adam Caskey holiday ornament thermometer. Each one is handmade by Adam Caskey with a little help from Santa's Workshop.

Be sure to enter your information below and watch Adam's special Thermometer Thursday to see how these unique thermometers are made.

There is a limited supply and we will be picking winners until they are all gone.

Click here if the entry form doesn't load.

Click here for complete rules.