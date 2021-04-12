This Day in Weather History: April 12 - Massive hailstorm hits San Antonio

It’s a day many of us remember: April 12, 2016.

Storms would form near Del Rio and move west, arriving in San Antonio during the late evening hours.

The most powerful storm moved just north of downtown San Antonio, prompting numerous reports of 2 to 3 inches of hail. However, hail up to 4.5 inches came down in pockets around the city.

Rarely do storms produce large hail for this long over such a populated area.

April 12, 2016 Hail Swath (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The storm would result in losses of $1.36 billion, making it the second costliest hail storm in Texas history. To add insult to injury, San Antonio would be hit by another storm with large hail just two weeks later.