Climate Minute: The History of Earth Day

Every April 22, folks around the world celebrate Earth Day -- a day to celebrate Earth’s natural resources and support environmental protection.

Earth Day began in 1970 in response to large scale pollution. In the first half of the 20th century, there were no regulations for industrial pollution, we drove vehicles which contained leaded gas, and dense smog was a regular occurrence in large cities. Rivers even caught on fire because of sewage and industrial waste.

On the first Earth Day 51 years ago, 20 million Americans – about 10% of the US population at that time - took to the streets and parks to protest against industrial waste. The first Earth Day enjoyed largely bipartisan support with President Nixon even planting a tree at the White House.

As a result of the support for the first Earth Day, the Environmental Protection Agency was created. Legislation such as OSHA and the Clean Air and Water Acts were passed, too.

Over the years, vast improvements have been made to our air quality. In fact, carbon monoxide has gone down by 85% and lead has decreased by 98% since 1980, according to the EPA.

So how can you celebrate Earth Day, every day? Take some time to think about ways to be more environmentally friendly. Consider reusable bags, carpooling when possible, consuming local produce, supporting local ranchers, and saving electricity.