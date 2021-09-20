Our first taste of fall weather arrives this week

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve about had enough of the summertime sizzle, you’re in luck: a cold front will move through San Antonio this week!

However, don’t get your coats and furry boots out just yet. This is only a small taste of fall heading our way. Nonetheless, it will feel noticeably more comfortable outside in just a couple of days.

Here’s what you need to know:

MONDAY: It will be unseasonably hot again with afternoon temperatures back in the upper 90s and triple-digits . Highs will be nearly ten degrees warmer than average for this time of year!

TUESDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will jump into the upper 90s in the afternoon. The cold front will be moving into the Hill Country Tuesday afternoon, arriving in San Antonio by the evening. As the front moves through, a north wind will kick in and it will become breezy. There will also be a chance of isolated rain.

A few showers and storms will be possible Tuesday as the cold front arrives

TUESDAY NIGHT: It will be breezy, cooler, and much less humid as the cold front drops well south of Highway 90.

WEDNESDAY: It will be nice and crisp early Wednesday - thanks to a breeze and very dry air. Morning lows will be in the 60s . By the afternoon, we’ll warm into the mid-to upper 80s. However, the low humidity will keep things feeling very comfortable - even as it gets warm.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Morning lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, while afternoon highs will be near 90° under abundant sunshine. Dry air will stick around, so that ‘fall feel’ will be in place for several days.

Our mornings will be much cooler by the end of the week

What’s In a Front?

A common question Your Weather Authority team gets this time of year is, “Why do you call it a cold front if it’s not going to be cold?!” Well, in meteorology, there are only four types of fronts.

There are four types of fronts in meterology

So, to be scientifically accurate, we refer to all cold fronts as cold fronts - even if it’s only going to feel a little bit cooler to us.

The Latest 7-Day Forecast

The latest Planning Forecast for the San Antonio area

Stay In-The-Know

