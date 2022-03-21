WATCH LIVE: KSAT Storm Chaser roaming San Antonio area amid threat of severe weather

Watch live as the KSAT Storm Chaser drives around the San Antonio area in search of severe weather.

The KSAT team is headed north on Interstate Highway 35. See what they see in the Storm Chaser as they travel.

LIVE RADAR:

Watch storms develop, move through San Antonio and South Texas with a live, updating Doppler radar.

To keep up with the weather situation, please download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android and allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Want to share what you’re seeing with KSAT12’s meteorologists? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.

More resources: