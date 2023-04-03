This Week: Summer-like start, then cooler with increasing rain chances

A summer-like start leads in a cooler and soggy end to the week.

If you spent some time outdoors this past weekend, you likely noticed the added humidity that surged back into South Central Texas on Sunday.

Humid and hot conditions are expected through Tuesday before our next cold front arrives Wednesday morning making for a cooler and soggier end to the work week. Here’s a breakdown of what we’ll be monitoring this week as the temperature roller coaster continues:

Monday & Tuesday (4/3 - 4/4) 🥵

The heat and humidity will be a big theme through the first half of this week. Highs are slated to climb into the 90s on both Monday and Tuesday afternoons, likely feeling even warmer in spots. Stay hydrated if planning on being outside for extended periods of time!

You’ll also notice a healthy south breeze at times with wind gusts upwards of 20-25 mph.

Highs in the 90s are expected through Tuesday before a cold front moves in early Wednesday.

Wednesday (4/5) 🌬️

A cold front will push through South Central Texas early Wednesday morning and could spark up a few isolated showers for the morning drive.

A gusty north wind will pick up after the front passes by, with gusts upwards of 35-40 mph possible.

Drier air will briefly return Wednesday afternoon as well, which when combined with the gusty winds and dry vegetation, will likely make for elevated fire danger concerns throughout the day. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for areas generally along and west of the I-35 corridor Wednesday due to those elevated fire danger concerns.



Elevated fire danger conditions will be in place for a good portion of South Central Texas on Wednesday.

Thursday & Friday (4/6 - 4/7) ☔

After passing through South Central Texas, Wednesday morning’s cold front will then stall to our south, just off of the Texas Coast. As moisture overruns that boundary and a few pieces of energy swing across the Lone Star State, better rain chances return to the forecast!

As of Monday afternoon, it’s looking like scattered, to even numerous showers and a few thunderstorms could sweep across South Central Texas Thursday and Friday, dropping much-needed rainfall across a good portion of the region.

While we still have some time to finetune exact rainfall totals in the coming days, it’s looking like at least an inch of rain could be found for many of us, with some multi-inch totals not off the table the farther east you go.

That added cloud cover and rain-cooled air will likely hold temperatures to the much-cooler 60s through the second half of the work week.

Needed rain chances look to return to the forecast Thursday and Friday.

Easter Weekend (4/8 - 4/9) 🐰

A few showers could linger through the first half of the weekend on Saturday, with highs in the upper 60s/near 70°.

Easter Sunday is looking a bit drier, warmer and humid, with afternoon highs closer to 80° possible.

We’ll keep you updated on those rain chances, especially as we get closer to the second half of the week. Until then, stay cool and stay hydrated!