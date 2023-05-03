Strong storm chances return to the forecast by Thursday evening

A few strong/severe storms will be possible Thursday evening, followed by isolated storm chances into the weekend

You likely noticed it stepping outside Wednesday — the humidity has returned. Not only will that moisture allow a heat index to return to the forecast in the coming days, but it will also help spark a few storm chances for parts of South Central Texas.

Here’s what we’ll be monitoring through the second half of the week and into the upcoming weekend:

WEDNESDAY (5/3)

A muggy, warm, and dry day with a high in the mid-80s

A warm, muggy day is expected Wednesday

THURSDAY (5/4)

Patchy fog will be possible for the morning drive, ahead of another warm and humid day with a high in the low 80s.

Around 5 p.m., eyes will turn out west where scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in northern Mexico and move into our far western counties.

A few of these storms could quickly become strong-to-severe, with large hail and strong wind gusts being the main concerns to monitor.

This activity will track east through the evening hours, and depending on how well it holds together, could potentially impact part of the San Antonio area by 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Whatever is left of the rain and storms should push through our far eastern counties by 11 p.m. - midnight, leaving much quieter overnight hours.

Scattered strong/severe storms will be possible Thursday evening, especially west of San Antonio

FRIDAY (5/5)

A hot and muggy day will round out the work week, with a high in the upper 80s and more humidity.

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon/evening, and while a low-end risk, could briefly become strong/severe.

THIS WEEKEND (5/6 - 5/7)

The biggest theme this weekend will still be the heat and the humidity.

Highs are expected to climb to about 90° each afternoon, but added moisture will likely make it feel like the mid-90s.

Additional isolated storm chances (~30%) are in the forecast each day, so we’ll keep our eyes on the radar closely.

