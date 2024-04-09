Severe storms possible around San Antonio late Tuesday night

Spring brings much-needed rains to South Central Texas, but unfortunately it also often brings the risk of severe storms.

Our next chance for storms is late Tuesday night and very early Wednesday morning.

KEY POINTS:

11 p.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. Wednesday window for storms

Highest chances along and east of I-35

Any storms that develop could become severe, with large hail and damaging gusts the main threats

FORECAST DETAILS

A cool front will bring a broken line of storms to the San Antonio metro area late Tuesday and early Wednesday. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A weak cold front will bring a broken line of storms to the San Antonio metro area late Tuesday night. Chances are highest while you’re sleeping -- from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.

All of the ingredients are present in the atmosphere that *if* a storm develops near you, it could quickly become severe.

The main threats with any severe storms would be hail larger than the size of golf balls and damaging gusts. Not everyone will see storms, and the best chances lie along and east of I-35.

Severe risk is highest along and east of I-35 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Storms should be out of our region by the morning commute Wednesday. It’ll be a pleasant end to the week with low humidity.

