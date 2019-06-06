Hail, strong winds possible in storms Thursday afternoon, evening

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for counties along and east of I-35, including Bexar County. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means that severe thunderstorms will be possible. This watch will be in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening across a portion of South Texas.

Thunderstorms began to pop up in the Hill Country early Thursday afternoon. This activity is expected to continue to move south and east throughout the late afternoon and early evening hours, possibly affecting San Antonio and parts of Bexar County.

All storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, frequent lightning, and small, non-damaging hail.

Some isolated storms will be severe, however. The threats with these storms will be hail greater than 1 inch in diameter and wind gusts greater than 60 mph.

The window for storms in San Antonio will from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

After about 7 p.m. Thursday, the focus for thunderstorm activity will be on the Coastal Bend and areas southeast of San Antonio.

All storms will end late Thursday night, and we'll be rain-free Friday and this weekend.

