Saturday marks the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season

SAN ANTONIO - The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season kicked off Saturday, and will last through Nov. 30.

For six months out of the year, meteorologists and oceanographers watch the Atlantic Basin for tropical storm development.

This year, forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Colorado State University predict a slightly below average season with only a 40% chance of a typical year. In a typical year, 12 storms will reach wind speeds of 39 mph or greater, receiving a name. Six of these storms strengthen to become hurricanes with sustained winds of 74 mph or greater. And of these six hurricanes, three will usually become major category 3 or higher storms with wind speeds of at least 111 mph. Although a slightly less than average season is forecast, please remember that it only takes one storm to devastate a region.

So far, we've already seen one cyclone develop, which was given the name "Andrea" in mid-May. But as if right on cue, there is currently a disturbance near the Bay of Campeche that has a 40-50% chance of developing into a tropical depression. If it strengthens further to a tropical storm, it would be given the name "Barry." However, it's important to note that this system would NOT impact the Texas coastline- just bringing heavy rains to southern and southeastern Mexico.

Check out the rest of the names set aside for the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season. Did your name make the list?

