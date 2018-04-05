KSAT Weather: Cold front, chance for rain Friday night

SAN ANTONIO - Wednesday gave us a little taste of cool temperatures, but the warm and humid stuff is on its way back.

Thursday: Return of the humidity

We’ll start the day with partly cloudy skies, but the clouds will increase throughout the day. This will be due to the rapid influx of humidity by the afternoon. Dewpoints will head for the 60s by the late afternoon and evening, meaning we’ll be in for a muggy end of the day.

Look for a high temperature in the upper 70s.

Friday: Cold front overnight

Friday will bring a continuation of the warmth and humidity of Thursday with a high in the low 80s.

A cloudy morning should give way to some clearing for the afternoon. By the late evening, we’ll be watching a cold front move toward San Antonio from the north.

Current indications suggest the cold front will approach San Antonio after midnight on Friday night. There is likely to be some rain associated with this front, but the rain coverage is expected to be similar to what we saw on Tuesday night – San Antonio at the tail end of a line of showers and storms.

We’ll have to watch closely to see if San Antonio can get in on the action, but the best chance will be to the east of the metro area.

Saturday: More cool weather

Friday night’s cold front will bring in another round of cool temperatures and dry air. There is still some question as to how well the clouds will clear, but there’s a high possibility that we’ll remain cloudy throughout the day on Saturday. The temperatures will drop back in to the 60s for highs.

