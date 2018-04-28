KSAT Weather: Fiesta Flambeau Parade forecast

SAN ANTONIO - The Fiesta Flambeau Parade should go off without any weather problems, but a summerlike wave of humidity will roll into the South Texas for next week.



Saturday: Fiesta Flambeau

More clouds will be around for Saturday, but once again, most of the clouds will be cirrus clouds. If thick enough, they could keep the sky murky just like it was on Friday. Regardless, the weather will cooperate with the Fiesta Flambeau Parade during the evening with temperatures settling into the low 70s and upper 60s after an afternoon high near 80 degrees.

Sunday’s forecast

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday, but the clouds will be more numerous. Look for a high near 80 degrees with one last day of relatively low humidity levels.

Monday through Wednesday

Here it comes. High humidity will start flooding South Texas by Monday, with values only increasing as the week progresses. This will lead to a lot more cloud cover and some drizzly mornings.

Afternoon temperatures still won’t deviate too far from 80 degrees, but by Wednesday through the end of the week, the humidity will be at summertime levels.

End of next week

A potent upper-level storm system will move across the U.S. during the latter half of next week. We’ll need to watch closely because it could bring a chance for rain to South Texas.

-----------------------------------------------------

