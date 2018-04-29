KSAT Weather: High humidity, chance of rain next week

SAN ANTONIO - Fiesta is wrapping up just in time. A spike in humidity and the chance for some rain are on their way for the upcoming week.

Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

Sunday’s forecast

Enjoy the last day of relatively low humidity because changes are on the way. We’ll start the day with a few areas of patchy fog and some sunshine, but clouds are forecast to steadily increase as the day goes on.

A decent southerly breeze will be around throughout the day, with temperatures warming to near 80 degrees by afternoon.

Monday’s forecast

The humidity will be back in full force, and as a result clouds and the chance of some morning drizzle will move back into the area. Look for a high in the upper 70s and a mostly cloudy day. Overall, Monday’s weather will bring about a very “Monday vibe."

Tuesday & Wednesday

High temperatures will climb to the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday, and humidity will only continue to increase. Due to the high humidity, the skies will be mostly cloudy and some morning drizzle will still be possible.

End of the week

An upper level storm system moves into the Southern Plains for the latter half of the week. A lot of uncertainty still exists, but it does look like some rain chances will be in store for South Texas as this storm system approaches.

-------------------------------------------------------

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.