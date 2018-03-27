KSAT Weather: Rain and storms to impact SA overnight through Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - We’re closing in on the time frame when showers and storms are expected to impact San Antonio. Here’s the latest:

Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

Tuesday through midnight

Throughout the evening hours on Tuesday, thunderstorms are expected to develop to the west of San Antonio, mainly along the Rio Grande plains. These will push eastward toward San Antonio as the evening progresses.

Some of these storms have the risk of being strong to severe. Quarter to golf ball size hail and winds gusts of 60-70 mph are the main threats within these storms. While these severe impacts will not be widespread across the entire area, a few areas may be affected by them.

Wednesday before dawn

After midnight, the storms are forecast to start impacting the San Antonio area. By this point, the storms will most likely have congealed into a line or complex of rain. There is still the chance for some quarter to golf ball size hail within some of these storms in addition to strong wind gusts.

Wednesday late morning

The storms impacting the metro area before dawn will keep moving eastward away from San Antonio. This will give the atmosphere a chance to quiet down briefly through the rest of the morning. However, it may also let the atmosphere recharge for a second round of rain.

Wednesday afternoon

As we warm up during the afternoon, another round of showers and storms may develop.

As opposed to Wednesday morning's rain, some uncertainty still surrounds this second round of storms late Wednesday. Their development and strength will be highly dependent on whether the atmosphere becomes favorable for more storms after the morning rain.

These storms, if they develop, will once again pose the threats of hail and strong wind gusts.

KSAT will have the latest on the forecast as the situation progresses. Your Weather Authority will have you covered throughout the night and on Wednesday.

-------------------------------------------------------

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.