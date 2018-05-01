KSAT Weather: Rain chances climb through end of week

SAN ANTONIO - Mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles were dominant on Monday, but the rain chances will be going up through the end of the week.

Tuesday’s forecast

Overall, Tuesday will be fairly similar to Monday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but our high temperature will be a few degrees warmer – near 80 degrees.

Once again, a breezy southeast wind will bring in high amounts of humidity. Get ready though: The humidity will be hanging around for a while.

Wednesday and Thursday

The mostly cloudy skies will stick around through midweek with highs in the low to mid-80s. Dewpoints will be at summertime levels, meaning that we’re in for a muggy Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, there is a very slight chance of rain. Any rain that might develop would most likely form over the Hill Country and far western South Texas. Storms will have the potential of being severe, if they form.

By Thursday, rain chances tick up another notch, but coverage will be isolated. As of now, the best chances of rain are forecast to hold off until week’s end.

If you like rain on Fridays, then start doing your rain dance.

Friday’s forecast

Friday will bring more of the same, and the chance for rain will increase again. Current indications suggest that scattered showers and storms may form across all of South Texas. As we get closer to the end of the week, the forecast will become more defined.

