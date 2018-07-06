Weather

KSAT Weather: Rain chances will continue Friday, through the weekend

Slightly better chance for rain this afternoon, Mike Osterhage says

By Mike Osterhage - KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist, Ben Spicer - Web Producer

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT 12 meteorologist Mike Osterhage says we will have a few showers and maybe a storm move in from the northeast early Friday morning. We'll then have another chance for rain this afternoon.

The rain chances will then continue through the weekend and into the first part of next week, Osterhage said.

The National Weather Service says scattered showers and thunderstorms are forming across portions of the Austin area over to near Bastrop.

Brief heavy downpours are likely in these areas as the showers and storms move to the southwest.

