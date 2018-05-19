KSAT Weather: Slight chance of rain Sunday and Monday

SAN ANTONIO - Friday was a warm day in the Alamo City -- 98 degrees to be exact. That was a record-breaker, but fortunately, there’s no more record-breaking heat in the forecast for the next seven days. In fact, we’ve even got a slight chance of rain for the start of the week.

Saturday: Morning clouds

We’ll start our weekend with some morning clouds, but these clouds will burn away as we progress through the day. Highs will still be in the 90s, but not quite as warm as what they were on Friday.

We’re going to see a staunch southeast breeze throughout the day, which will help bring in higher humidity and moisture – moisture that could be used to build a few showers and storms come Sunday and Monday.

Sunday: A.M. showers, a few P.M. storms

More morning cloud cover and even the potential of some patchy light rain will greet us Sunday morning. The trip to Sunday morning services may be a little damp.

We’ll be heading for a high in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

While some sun will start to peek through the clouds, we’ll introduce a chance of storms for the afternoon. As of now, the activity will likely be fairly local and isolated, but continue to check back as the forecast evolves.

Monday and Tuesday

We’ll see a nearly repeat situation on Monday, with the chance of afternoon storms. By Tuesday, the rain chances will end, but high temperatures will remain near the 90-degree mark.

