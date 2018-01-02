Police seeking Queen Elsa after Arctic blast invades the south

SLIDELL, Louisiana - A police department in one community in the Deep South is offering a rather large reward to the person who they say is responsible for the blast of frigid air that has invaded the U.S.

Slidell police are asking people to be on the lookout for Queen Elsa. Anyone who finds the queen will be rewarded $100,000,000.

“Slidell PD has issued an arrest warrant for Queen Elsa from Frozen. As you can see by the weather, she is a very dangerous girl. Approach with caution!” the department posted on social media.

It is not a bad offer for anyone willing to actually get out from under the covers and seek the snow queen.

In the popular movie "Frozen," the Disney princess known for freezing things with a simple touch learns how to let go of her fear and embrace the icy powers that make her special.

*Editors note: This is just a joke and the police department is having fun, please don't go looking for Elsa.*

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.