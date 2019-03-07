Small business data breach dangers

SAN ANTONIO - Data breaches at big companies like Equifax and Marriott’s Starwood hotels make headlines, but what happens when hackers target a local mom-and-pop shop? A Consumer Reports investigation shows why incidents at small businesses should worry consumers just as much.

It turns out that sometimes small businesses are more prone to hacks. Consumer Reports reveals easy ways to protect yourself from the risk of a data breach.

So how can you protect yourself from breaches big or small?

You’ve got to be stingy with your personal information. The less data you put out there, the less there is to steal.

If you have accounts that you don’t use often or that are pretty old, or ones you don’t use anymore, you might want to monitor them on a routine basis and close the inactive ones.

Here’s another way to protect yourself from data breaches: Consumer Reports says using a password manager will help.

Apps like 1Password, LastPass, and Dashlane will keep track of all your passwords and generate new ones designed to thwart hackers.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2019 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.