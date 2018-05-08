Receive telemarketing call from Dish? You might be entitled to $1200

SAN ANTONIO - Feel like receiving $1200? All you have to do is enter your phone number on a free class-action website -- and if you received a telemarketing call from Dish Network, you might just be entitled to a payout.

A judge on April 5 ruled against the satellite company, saying they violated consumer protection laws by calling the "Do Not Call" registry more than 51,000 times.

As a result, the class-action lawsuit is paying up to $1,200 for every illicit call.

People who received telemarketing calls between May 11, 2010 and August 1, 2011 from a Dish retailer selling Dish subscriptions can submit claims for cash payments.

Want to see if you qualified? Click here and enter your phone number to see if you can file a claim. The site checks to see if your phone number is one of the 18,066 eligible for payment.

Claims must be submitted by June 18.

