KSAT Insider: Enter for a chance to win Superhero Car Show & Comic-Con tickets

Several KSAT Insiders will win a 4-pack of tickets to the event

Rocio Hernandez, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

Fifteen winners will receive a four-pack of tickets to the Superhero Car Show & Comic-Con. (KSAT 12)

KSAT 12 is giving out a four-pack of tickets to the Superhero Car Show & Comic-Con to several lucky KSAT Insiders. See below for the sweepstakes entry form!

The four-day event — happening Aug. 4 - Aug. 7 at the Freeman Coliseum and Expo Halls — will feature Star Wars star Ewan McGregor, Diane Guerrero from Orange Is The New Black, renowned wrestler Hulk Hogan and more.

This sweepstakes is free to enter and is exclusively for members of KSAT Insider. Visit pmxevents.com for additional event information.

Sweepstakes Entry Form

The entry period runs from 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 30 to 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 with winners randomly selected on Friday, July 15.

Only one entry per person is allowed, and official sweepstake rules can be viewed here.

Not seeing the sweepstakes entry form below? Open the web page in a new tab by clicking here or email insiders@ksat.com for help.

