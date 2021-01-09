Tired of getting bombarded by spammers and robocalls? This $30 app can help

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Picture this: You’ve been waiting all day for an important call. Maybe you’re expecting a phone-screen with a recruiter, or perhaps you’re awaiting a monthly call with your mom. Whatever the case is, the phone finally rings, but you get an earful from a spammer or robocaller instead.

You’re not alone. Robocalls and spammers have been on the rise in recent years, and Texas residents received 6.7 billion robocalls in 2019 alone. That’s roughly 210 calls per person. What’s more, they can even spoof a phone number that looks like it belongs to your friends or family, so you might be tricked into giving up personal information if you’re not careful. But not with RoboKiller. This easy-to-use app blocks those pesky callers for good, and you can subscribe today for as low as $29.99.

With RoboKiller, all of those intrusive numbers are no more. The app automatically blocks over 1.3 million known spam numbers, and its database of blocked numbers is constantly updated. RoboKiller uses a hilarious answer bot to pick up the line for you and wastes each spam caller’s time. The app also provides SMS spam protection, which blocks annoying telemarketers from texting you.

More importantly, RoboKiller will protect you from neighbor spoofing, which is a tactic used by bots to make their numbers look like it’s coming from a reliable source, such as your area code, or from someone you know. This ensures that you only receive calls from people you can trust. RoboKiller’s protection extends to your number as well, so scammers won’t be able to assume your identity to blackmail anyone else.

RoboKiller currently has 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 290,000 App Store users and was featured by Apple as a 2019 App of the Day, so you know can rely on it to keep you and your loved ones safe.

If you’re tired of annoying robocalls and telemarketers wasting your time, you can get a discount on your RoboKiller subscription today. One-year subscriptions are on sale for $29.99, and you can get a 2-year or 3-year subscription for just $49.99 or $69.99 respectively.

