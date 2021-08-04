Enjoy quality sound for hours with these comfortable open-ear headphones

The unique design of these practical headphones allows you to wear them without sticking them inside your ears.

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

When many people head out for a walk or run, they are doing so to not only get in some daily exercise but also to clear their head, chill out and take a mental break. You want to get away from the stressors of daily life and zone out a bit with your favorite tunes, but you can’t lose yourself completely because you also need to be aware of what’s going on around you.

With headphones like the Allegro Directional Audio Open-Ear Headphones, you can easily do both at the same time.

The unique design of these practical headphones allows you to wear them without sticking them inside your ears. This is a great feature because it allows you to hear everything in your surroundings and still listen to your favorite music. They’re also super lightweight, weighing in at just 18g, so they are sure to provide you with long-term comfort.

In addition to being the lightest directional audio headphone on the market today, Allegro also has a 160mAH battery. This means you can go the distance on your walk or run because these will last you up to 5 hours.

These open-ear headphones are also IPX5 waterproof so if you work up a sweat on your run or get caught in the rain, you don’t have to worry about them getting damaged. If duty calls, even though you’re trying to take a break, you’ll be happy to know that there is also a microphone so you can take and make calls if you need.

If the Allegro Directional Audio Open-Ear Headphones sound like something you need to add to your life, you can take advantage of 15% off with code ANNUAL15.

This brings the cost down to only $50.96 but only for a limited time, so hurry!

Prices subject to change