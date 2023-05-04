83º

Treat Mom to her favorite meal for Mother's Day with a $100 Restaurant.com eGift card for just $14

Treat Mom to her favorite meal for Mother's Day with a $100 Restaurant.com eGift card for just $14 (via StackCommerce)

If you’re looking for a fun Mother’s Day gift, give a new twist on a classic. Surprise your mom with a nice meal at her favorite restaurant, and there’s even a way for you to keep the prices low. Grab a $100 Restaurant.com eGift Card for only $14 and find gift certificates at restaurants in all 50 states, from Mom’s favorite local spot to a family favorite chain.

Mother’s Day dinner and more for a low price

Using your eGift Card to buy restaurant gift certificates is easy. Here’s what you do:

  • Grab your Restaurant.com eGift Card right here.
  • Redeem your card on Restaurant.com for a $100 credit
  • Search for fun places to eat by zip code
  • Use your credits on discounted gift certificates
  • Apply those gift certificates to your dine-in, delivery, or takeout bill

It’s up to you whether you want to use your full eGift Card credit all at once or spread it out. You might use $20 of your $100 credit to purchase a dining certificate to a yummy taco joint that’s worth $45 at the restaurant. Just make sure to call ahead in case one of your dining options has restrictions on how you can use your certificate.

Be sure to check out Restaurant.com’s Verified Diner Ratings and Reviews program, and find out what other diners are saying if you’re trying a new spot. These are all from verified diners, too.

You could even use this as an opportunity to try a bunch of new restaurants with your mom and keep the Mother’s Day fun going long after. One verified customer said, “This deal was great! I am able to explore countless restaurants nearby or afar with my kiddo who loves eating!”

A delicious Mother’s Day gift

Treat your mom to a nice dinner this Mother’s Day.

Get a $100 Restaurant.com eGift Card for Only $14 (originally $100).

