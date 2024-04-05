We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Can you guess what software is used by more than 1.2 billion people worldwide? Here’s a hint: It has the apps that you probably use every day, like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams. It’s Microsoft Office! If you’re in need of a new lifetime download for PC, you can get the latest non-cloud-based version here for only $55.99 (reg. $219.99) with code ENJOY20.

Don’t worry if you’re a little confused about the different modes of access to Microsoft apps. Basically, you have two options. One, get Microsoft 365, which is a monthly or yearly subscription service that you pay to use the app suite and additional features like cloud storage. The other option is a lifetime license that lets you download the complete suite to one PC for lifelong use with just a one-time payment — like this purchase!

While this lifetime license doesn’t get you all the fancy bells and whistles of Microsoft 365, you might not use enough of them to justify that $69.99+/year price tag. Instead, you’re just getting the crucial apps you’re practically guaranteed to use:

Word: Create and edit text documents with tools for formatting, collaboration, and design.

Excel: Analyze and visualize data with spreadsheets, formulas, and charts.

PowerPoint: Craft engaging presentations with slideshows and animations.

Outlook: Manage emails, calendars, contacts, and tasks.

Teams: Collaborate in real-time chat and video meetings.

OneNote: Organize notes, ideas, and information in a digital notebook.

Publisher: Design professional publication materials and layouts.

Access: Build and manage databases for storing and analyzing complex data.

Microsoft Office for Windows dips to $56 for a limited time (via StackCommerce)

Just take it from verified buyer Robert G., who writes, “As a casual user of Word and Excel, I didn’t need the more expensive Microsoft subscription products. The Microsoft Office Professional 2021 with a lifetime license fits my needs perfectly.”

Grab your Microsoft Office 2021 lifetime license for Windows on sale for just $55.99 (reg. $219.99) with code ENJOY20 at checkout. This offer only lasts for a limited time!

StackSocial prices subject to change.