Get your PC Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office 2021 for $80

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Upgrading your computer doesn’t always mean swapping it for a whole new machine; you could overhaul its internal components with a brand-new operating system and software package to give it a new look and feel. This Microsoft package from a trusted partner gets you Windows 11 Pro and a Microsoft Office 2021 lifetime license for $79.99, normally a $438 value.

Windows 11 Pro is the latest, most advanced Microsoft operating system to date, with a fresh user design. You’ll notice a futuristic appearance with a centered bottom taskbar, rounded corners, redesigned app icons, and new productivity tools like widgets and snap layouts.

Once you start poking around, you’ll notice Windows Copilot fully integrated. This is the brand-new, AI-powered virtual assistant that can do anything from answering questions to completing basic tasks — quite a bit more powerful than ChatGPT.

This Pro-level operating system also has some features not found on the Home (free) version. BitLocker allows you to encrypt your entire hard drive, Azure AD helps you access different applications and services with a single set of logins, Hyper-V allows you to manage virtual machines, and Windows Sandbox helps you test applications in an isolated environment.

The other half of your computer upgrade is a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2021. This is a one-time purchase to install Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access to your PC for unlimited use.

Unlike Microsoft 365, you’ll never have to pay recurring fees to access these apps. These versions are also not cloud-based, so you can always access them offline and avoid updates that change the way the app interfaces look.

Give your PC an internal makeover with this Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office 2021 lifetime license package for $79.99 (reg. $438).

