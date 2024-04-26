You can have a reliable power supply and jump starter for only $70

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

You’ve got things to do and places to see, and nothing can put a wrench in your plans quite like a loss of power. Whether it’s your phone going dead or your car failing to start, being without proper battery power can totally ruin your day. However, with portable power options like this one on hand, you can prevent yourself from experiencing these awful predicaments again.

If you love being prepared, nothing may give you quite as much peace of mind quite like the TYPE S 12V 6.0L Jump Starter and Power Bank. It gives you both a portable jump starter and power source for your tech in one package, and now, you can grab it for only $69.99 (reg. $119).

Built with convenience in mind, this power bank and jump starter combo can be used in a multitude of ways. For one, the power bank boasts 8,000 mAh power and offers speedy charging via the USB-A and USB-C ports. There’s an integrated USB-C charging cable that can be tucked under the top part of the power bank, and it’s ideal for juicing up your smartphone and tablet.

There’s even a Qi wireless charging pad, allowing you to charge your phone without any cables. Simply place your device above it and press the power button to juice up.

Perhaps the TYPE S 12V’s most impressive ability is the fact that it can jump-start your car. Compatible with engines up to 6.0L and diesel engines up to 3.0L, it offers you a safe jump-start experience, complete with step-by-step instructions for jump-starting and safety notifications conveniently displayed on its LCD screen.

The UL-certified jump starter is designed with several invaluable safety features to ensure you’re protected while jump-starting your vehicle. Those protections include polarity protection, over-discharge protection, low-voltage protection, reverse charging protection, short-circuit protection, overheat protection, temperature control protection, and much more.

If your car is worse for wear and you find yourself stranded, you can take advantage of the integrated LED lights with flash, strobe, emergency S.O.S., and Morse Code patterns to alert passersby that you need help.

Never be caught without power, whether that’s for your tech or car, when you grab the TYPE S 12V 6.0L jump starter and power bank for just $69.99.

