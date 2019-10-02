Alamo Colleges offers free tuition to local high school students

SAN ANTONIO - A new program announced by Alamo Colleges District is offering high school students free tuition at any of the district's schools.

Alamo Promise is launching in about two dozen campuses across Bexar County.

Judson and Wagner high schools are two of the first to offer the program to students.

"What this is seeking to do is increase potential in our students and provide talent for business industries and community-based organizations. We want to ensure that we provide opportunity to every single individual," said Mike Flores, chancellor of Alamo Colleges District.

Over the next five years, Alamo Colleges expects to be able to offer the program to about 19,000 students throughout Bexar County.

