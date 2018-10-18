City Council approves land sale for UTSA expansion downtown

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council on Thursday unanimously approved the land sale and development agreement to help UTSA's downtown expansion.

The two properties include 2.5 acres at the intersection of South Santa Rosa and Dolorosa Streets and one acre on Dolorosa near South Flores Street, which will be the sites for the National Security Collaboration Center and the School of Data Science.

The expansion, which was announced in September, is part of a 10-year plan that also includes new student housing.

"UTSA's expansion will accelerate San Antonio's ongoing central city resurgence and provide a transformative boost that enhances economic opportunity for generations to come," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. "The National Security Collaboration Center and the School of Data Science will dramatically enhance the federal cyber relationship and solidify San Antonio as 'Cyber City USA.'"

"Today's vote by City Council is a terrific illustration of the power of collaboration," said UTSA President Taylor Eighmy. "The land transfers will accelerate UTSA's ability to serve as a driver of economic development and social mobility in our city, and together we are shining an even brighter spotlight on San Antonio for national cybersecurity leadership."

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary and mayor of San Antonio Henry Cisneros spoke at the council meeting as a government official who studied the relationships between universities and cities, particularly universities located in downtown areas, and, also, as a longtime resident of the westside of San Antonio.

"This is a powerful plan," Cisneros said. "Universities can be powerful, powerful guiding forces to a city's economy."

He confirmed San Antonio is on the same successful tract as Austin, San Francisco, Washington D.C., New York, and Phoenix, that all received an economic boost from major downtown university campuses.

More information on the various projects are listed below:

Cattleman's Square by David Ibanez on Scribd

College of Business by David Ibanez on Scribd

Continental Hotel Residences by David Ibanez on Scribd

DTC Ten-Year Vision by David Ibanez on Scribd

National Security Collaboration Center by David Ibanez on Scribd

School of Data Science by David Ibanez on Scribd

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.