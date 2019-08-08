Harlandale ISD school board meets with TEA commissioner

SAN ANTONIO - The Harlandale Independent School District board met with the Texas Education Agency commissioner in Austin on Wednesday.

The TEA has been looking into allegations about the way the school board has handled its contracts, along with suspected nepotism and a violation of the Open Meetings Act. Earlier this year, the TEA announced they wanted the entire school board replaced.

Board president Ricardo Moreno said they presented their arguments and plan to enter the new school year with optimism.

The district had previously announced Samantha Gallegos is taking on the role of interim superintendent after accepting Reynaldo Madrigal's resignation in lieu of termination. Madrigal was suspended following an investigation that began in 2017.

At this time, it is unclear as to when the TEA would come back with a decision after hearing the board's arguments on why they should remain.

One board seat, however, is currently vacant after David Abundiz stepped down. The district presently is interviewing candidates for that position.

