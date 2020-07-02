SkinStore July 4th Sale -- Take 25% Off Sitewide and Up to 70% Off Select Items

Big beauty news! SkinStore is offering several can't-miss deals to celebrate the July 4th holiday.

First, take 25% off sitewide with promo code JULY4 at checkout. Shop now -- this deal is good through July 6. The beauty and skincare retailer is also offering discounts of up to 70% off in the extensive 4th of July Sale section of the SkinStore website. Shipping is free on orders over $49.

SkinStore is a home base for all kinds of makeup, skin and hair products from brands like L'Occitane, Kevyn Aucoin, Caudalie, Dermalogica and Skinceuticals.

Below, our favorite deals from the SkinStore sale -- and how to score them.

This cult hairbrush is an investment item you'll use every day.

Available in two shades, this Kevyn Aucoin liquid highlighter will illuminate your complexion in all the right places. Score it now for just over $30.

Could your under eyes use a little pick-me-up? Try these luxurious brightening and hydrating patches.

No promo code is needed to save on this oil-free tinted moisturizer -- it'll give you the perfect warm-weather blast of hydration and flattering color.

Tone and brighten your complexion while you get lost in a thrilling true crime doc, thanks to this mask.

If you haven't found time to deep-clean your home yet, at least you can get it smelling fresh in a snap. This on-sale Nest candle features a blend of flowering bamboo, white florals, sparkling citrus and green accords -- use promo code JULY4 to score this deal.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best July 4th Sales to Shop Right Now

Our Favorite Anti-Aging Skincare Products and Botox Alternatives

Black-Owned Businesses in Fashion and Beauty to Support

The Best Beauty, Fashion and Home Deals This Week