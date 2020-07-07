The Best Baby Gifts for New Moms

Whenever a friend or family member announces their pregnancy, there are two categories of gifts you can get them. There's useful baby gear (stroller, car seat, diaper bag) -- and then there's "the fun stuff."

These are not-totally-necessary items that the expectant mom might not buy herself or put at the top of her baby registry, like sentimental gifts, designer baby clothes and backup baby essentials to grow into. But these gifts sure will be fun to open, and they'll get her even more excited to welcome her newborn.

Whether you're attending a socially distant baby shower or arranging a special delivery to her doorstep, the perfect baby gift for your loved one is just a few clicks away.

Below, the best baby gifts for the new mom in your life.

For a totally unique baby shower gift, create a personalized board book with photos of the baby's loved ones -- it's a fun way to help them learn names and faces. (Pages are thick and durable for their little hands.) Books are ready to ship within five days of ordering.

Baby clothes and shoes are always irresistible, but especially when they're mini versions of ones you'd wear yourself. These iconic Adidas sneakers are the perfect gift idea for a baby boy or baby girl.

This personalized baby gift is perfect for any mom who loves sharing sweet photos of her growing little one. Add the baby's name and choose from fluffy fleece, smooth fleece and sherpa styles -- all are machine-washable.

Shower gifts don't have to be big in size or cost. Find a bandana bib that reflect the baby's or mom's personality -- these will no doubt be put to good use.

Help a new mom get and stay organized with this baby briefcase, which safely holds documents like birth certificates, insurance and Social Security forms, and baby equipment warranties. (There's even a thank you note tracker.) This will come in handy for pediatrician appointments.

The gift of baby food on their doorstep will be greatly appreciated by any new parents. Little Spoon offers a rotating menu of expertly designed recipes made in fresh small batches. Set up the parents with a gift card that they can redeem when the time is right.

If you wanted to get her a Snoo Smart Sleeper Bassinet on her baby registry but don't have the, uh, $1,400 it costs, Happiest Baby also makes these magical, affordable swaddles.

A teether makes for a great baby gift when it not only encourages the development of fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination but also is as fun to play with as bubble wrap!

