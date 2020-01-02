Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Ex-Fiance, Dies of Reported Drug Overdose on New Year’s Day

Nearly four years after the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown, her ex-fiance, Nick Gordon, has died in Florida of a reported drug overdose. He was 30.

Gordon's brother, Jack Walker Jr., confirmed the news to People on Wednesday, saying in a statement, "We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother. He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on."

DailyMail reports that Gordon suffered a number of heart attacks and was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit at Altamonte Springs Hospital, where he died of a suspected drug overdose.

On Facebook, Walker Jr. mourned the death of his brother, writing: "GOD WHY I DID I HAVE TO LOSE MY BROTHER ON NEW YEAR'S."

In another post, he wrote: "All I can do I cry."

Walker Jr. later shared a lengthier message along with several photos of Gordon. "New Year's didn’t have to start like this and you just told me you HAD to see me for New Years but I’m blessed I got to talk to you last night," he wrote in part. "You will forever be my best friend, nobody will ever take your place."

I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I... Posted by Junior Walker on Wednesday, January 1, 2020

News of Gordon's death comes several years after he was ordered to pay over $36 million in the wrongful death suit of Bobbi Kristina Brown. The daughter of the late Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown was found face down in a bathtub in her Georgia home on Jan. 31, 2015. After spending nearly six months in a coma, she died in hospice care last July 26, 2015 at the age of 22.

ET has reached out to Walker Jr. for comment.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bobbi Kristina Brown Biopic Releases Emotional First Trailer

Bobbi Kristina Brown's Ex-Boyfriend Nick Gordon Arrested For Domestic Violence

Nick Gordon Shares Bobbi Kristina Brown Pics Almost 2 Years to the Date of Her Hospitalization: ‘RIH My Angel’