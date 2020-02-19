Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Just Got Personalized Hoop Earrings and Refuses to Take Them Off

Look out, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott! The stars' 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, is already showing signs of being the ultimate diva. That's thanks, in part, to her fab new accessories -- large hoop earrings featuring her name in script writing.

Kylie shared the edgy look on her Instagram account, writing, "go best friend."

In the shots, Stormi stares at her reflection, and shows off her new hoops while rocking a white tank top and shorts with Nike shoes. Kylie later posted a clip of Stormi with her earrings, writing, "What have I started."

In the video, she tries to take the toddler's new bling off, saying, "Can I take those earrings off, please?"

Stormi quickly dodges her mom, shouting, "No!"

Stormi's been showing lots of personality on social media lately. She has been spotted calling her mom "Kylie" and telling the makeup mogul to be quiet while watching Frozen 2. But she's also been by her mom's side while she's recovering from having her wisdom teeth taken out.

