Millie Bobby Brown Talks 'Sexualization and Inappropriate Comments' Directed at Her as She Turns 16

Millie Bobby Brown is speaking out about growing up. To mark her 16th birthday on Wednesday, the Stranger Things actress took to Instagram to share a video and a message. The clip, which is set to Justin Bieber's track, "Changes," features home movies and red carpet appearances, but also touches on the way Brown's been spoken about in the press and by fans as she's grown up in the spotlight.

"16 has felt like a long time coming. i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next," she wrote alongside the clip. "our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed."

"the last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that. there are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me," she continued. "but not ever will i be defeated. ill continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change."

Brown concluded her post by encouraging her fans to "focus on what needs changing."

"I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights," she added. "dont worry I'll always find a way to smile ;) leggo 16 ♡."

Brown got lots of celeb love for her post, with her Stranger Things co-star, Noah Schnapp, writing, " happy bday millie this year is gonna be your year. AGAIN. here’s to 16 years old!"

"I love you Millie, happy birthday baby girl," Bella Hadid commented.

"Sending all the love to you and join you as a change maker and giver of kindness," Yara Shahidi wrote.

