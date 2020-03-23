Rita Wilson Shows Off Her Rap Skills in New Self-Quarantine Video -- Watch!

Rita Wilson is trying to stay sane while cooped up at home recovering from coronavirus.

The actress -- who is currently quarantined with husband Tom Hanks in Australia after both tested positive for COVID-19 and were subsequently released from hospital care -- took to Instagram on Saturday to show how she's been killing time while stuck in doors.

"Quarantine Stir Crazy," Wilson, 63, captioned a video of herself. "See it to believe it."

The video itself shows Wilson reading a copy of the famed Orson Scott Card sci-fi novel Ender's Game before hearing Naughty By Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray." Looking up from her book, Wilson shows off her skills by rapping along with the classic track.

Naughty By Nature seemed to appreciate Wilson's talents as well, as the group's official Twitter account made sure to give her a shout out and wish her well.

"Wow!!! Super shout to @ritawilson for spittin' those Classic Naughty bars during her Quarantine!!" the group tweeted. "Wishing her and hubby tom hanks a Speedy recovery!!! She has skills!!""

Wow!!! Super shout to @ritawilson for spittin' those Classic Naughty bars during her Quarantine!! Wishing her and hubby tomhanks a Speedy recovery!!! She has skills!! 💯💯💯💯 #KICKCORONASASS #naughtybynature #shaderoom… https://t.co/h0QLpJLseY — Naughty by Nature (@naughtybynature) March 22, 2020

Wilson and Hanks were released from a Queensland hospital last week, and entered self-quarantine at a rented home in Australia.

The pair traveled to Australia so that Hanks could participate in the state of pre-production on Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, in which the actor plays Presley's longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Warner Bros. Pictures revealed in a statement to ET last week that they were working with Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the virus.

Hanks first revealed that he and his wife had contracted coronavirus on March 11 in an emotional instagram post.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks shared. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," he continued. "We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"

Check out the video below to hear more.

