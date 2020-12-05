48ºF

Entertainment

Report: R&B singer Jeremih released from hospital following battle with COVID-19

He was first hospitalized in mid-November and was put on a ventilator

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Coronavirus, Jeremih
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Jeremih performs during the 2019 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Jeremih performs during the 2019 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. – R&B artist Jeremih, 33, is on the road the recovery after battling COVID-19 in a Chicago hospital while on a ventilator, according to a report from The Chicago Tribune.

Chance the Rapper also took to Twitter earlier this week, sharing that Jeremih was set to be released from the hospital Friday.

Jeremih, or Jeremy Felton, is a Chicago native. When news broke of his condition with Covid-19 in mid-November, several musicians took to social media to send him recovery wishes.

The singer is known for several of his hit singles, which include, “Oui,” “Late Nights,” “U 2 Luv,” and many more. His record label is with the Universal Music Group.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

RELATED: Report: R&B singer Jeremih hospitalized, in ICU with COVID-19

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: