Report: R&B singer Jeremih released from hospital following battle with COVID-19

CHICAGO, Ill. – R&B artist Jeremih, 33, is on the road the recovery after battling COVID-19 in a Chicago hospital while on a ventilator, according to a report from The Chicago Tribune.

Chance the Rapper also took to Twitter earlier this week, sharing that Jeremih was set to be released from the hospital Friday.

I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME pic.twitter.com/gFXbzeQhkg — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 3, 2020

Jeremih, or Jeremy Felton, is a Chicago native. When news broke of his condition with Covid-19 in mid-November, several musicians took to social media to send him recovery wishes.

Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020

The singer is known for several of his hit singles, which include, “Oui,” “Late Nights,” “U 2 Luv,” and many more. His record label is with the Universal Music Group.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

