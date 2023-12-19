Studio Ghibli films: Ranking 5 of the best movies from animation studio

The latest box office success of Studio Ghibli’s film, “The Boy and The Heron,” is being released in North America this week. This is Hayao Miyazaki’s first film to become No. 1 in the North American box office, so we’ve put together a list to rank the best films that have come from the iconic film studio.

Movies and TV shows mean the world to us, as they give us new stories to watch unfold and maybe even change the way we see the world. Studio Ghibli has done that time and time again with their magical animated films filled with mystery and wonder.

The Boy and The Heron is an amazing addition to Studio Ghibli’s catalog of legendary films. It matches the energy of all the other films that I hold dear, which is why I believe it’ll stand the test of time the way films like Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Princess Mononoke have.

Here’s where I believe the Studio Ghibli’s latest film stands.

5. Ponyo

“Ponyo” is probably the first Studio Ghibli film that I had seen during my childhood, which is one of the reasons why I have it in my top five. The film follows a magical fish who finds a friend on the surface and slowly becomes human. I don’t know if the story is what left an impression on me, or the animation and distinct art style that the studio’s films produce.

4. Howl’s Moving Castle

“Howl’s Moving Castle” is easily within my top five because of the colorful cast we’re introduced to within the first 20 minutes of the film and how we see them become family by some definition. The one and only Howl is a character with an immense level of charm, that in reality is a facade he utilizes to hide the fears he faces. It is only until we progress further through the film we gain a greater understanding of those fears that he faces. Whether it is growing old, the ever-growing list of responsibilities we receive as we get older, and more. Seeing the lengths he’ll go to avoid responsibility you come to realize Howl’s greatest fear was adulthood, and in a world that is on the brink of war I can understand why the character would want to remain as carefree as possible. These factors are some of the greatest reasons why I enjoy the film and character so much.

3. The Boy and The Heron

“The Boy and The Heron” being the newest Studio Ghibli film feels unique, as the story illustrates a journey that transcends time and space. It earned this top three spot because of the journey the protagonist, Mojito, has to find his mother, which turns into a journey to rescue his aunt in a mysterious tower that was built by one of his ancestors. The film constantly leaves you questioning whether or not what you’re seeing is real.

2. Spirited Away

Not only is “Spirited Away” an instant classic, but is also an Academy Award winner for Best Animated Feature film. I feel like this is a film everyone should see because of the constant sense of wonder it leaves you in through the vast variety of character designs riddled throughout the film. The film also provides us with an endearing protagonist, Chihiro, that we have no choice but to believe in as she tries to find a way to save her parents.

1. Princess Mononoke

“Princess Mononoke” to me is the ultimate Studio Ghibli experience that continues to stand the test of time with both its quality and the underlying message that is told. This film continues to reinforce one of my only pessimistic views of the world. That being the fact that human progress technologically often leads to regression and damage of the planet as a whole. With some of the most compelling characters in the story being on completely opposite sides of the spectrum, Moro and Lady Eboshi, you get to see the push and pull of progress effect the world that we’ve been immersed in.