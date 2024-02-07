Henry Timms quitting as Lincoln Center's president after 5 years

FILE - Henry Timms, President and CEO at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, poses for a portrait in the newly renovated Wsu Tsai Theater at David Geffen Hall, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Lincoln Center in New York. The 47-year-old announced his resignation Wednesday as of the summer to become CEO of the public relations firm the Brunswick Group. He took over Lincoln Center in May 2019, becoming its sixth leader in 5 years. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

