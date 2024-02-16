Everything is alright because Emo Orchestra is performing in San Antonio this spring

Craig Mabbitt and Matti Hoffman of Escape The Fate perform at Slam Dunk South Festival 2023 at Hatfield Park on May 27, 2023 in Hatfield, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

SAN ANTONIO – Sugar, we’re going down to the Tobin Center.

The downtown San Antonio venue will host Emo Orchestra with Escape the Fate on May 9.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online, by phone at 210-223-8624 or in person at The Tobin Center Box Office, 100 Auditorium Circle. Tickets start at $39.50, VIP add-ons are available.

Emo Orchestra is exactly what it sounds like — popular emo songs played with a full orchestra arrangement. This spring, Escape the Fate is the featured guest.

A news release states the set will include four songs by Escape the Fate and 10-13 songs from other beloved emo bands, like My Chemical Romance, Good Charlotte, Evanescence and more.