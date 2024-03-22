Chaparral Heritage Music Festival announces lineup for 2024 Fiesta event

An undated photo of the Chaparral Music & Heritage Festival provided by the San Antonio Parks Foundation.

SAN ANTONIO – The Chaparral Music & Heritage Festival has announced the music lineup for this year’s party in downtown San Antonio.

Silverada (formerly Mike and the Moon Pies), Grady Spencer & The Work and Rosie Flores will headline the sixth annual Fiesta event.

Recommended Videos

The free festival, produced by the San Antonio Parks Foundation, is planned for noon-11 p.m. on April 20 at Hemisfair’s Civic Park. The live music will start at 5 p.m.

An undated photo of the Chaparral Music & Heritage Festival provided by the San Antonio Parks Foundation. (San Antonio Parks Foundation)

The event will also include:

Free loteria from Que Sabor: Noon-2 p.m.

Golden Knights parachute jump: Approximately 2:30 p.m.

King Antonio appearance: 2:45 p.m.

Voter registration: All day.

This is the fourth year the event will take place at Hemisfair.

The event is free but premium seating is available for $25.

VIP tickets are also available for those 21 and older. The VIP packages include food, beverages, private tables and private seating from 5-11 p.m. VIP tickets are $100 per person or $1,200 for a sponsored table of eight guests.

The event’s local food vendors, biergarten and artisan vendor market will be available to all guests, free of charge.

An undated photo of the Chaparral Music & Heritage Festival provided by the San Antonio Parks Foundation. (San Antonio Parks Foundation)

The Chaparral Music & Heritage Festival is a country-fied Fiesta that celebrates the music, flavors, and history of South and Central Texas with live music, culinary experiences, and activities for all ages. It also offers interactive animal activities, creating up-close and personal experiences for children and families in an educational and controlled environment.

“Produced by the San Antonio Parks Foundation, Chaparral Music & Heritage Festival is deeply rooted in the belief systems and practices to protect, grow, nourish, and perpetuate an ecosystem of learning, camaraderie, celebration, and legacy that public parks provide to citizens and visitors as places to create and perpetuate their own storytelling for the now and future of San Antonio,” a news release states.

For more information on tickets and the event, click here.