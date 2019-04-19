GMSA @ 9 Medals for a Cause: Belle and Union

SAN ANTONIO - In the week leading up to Fiesta, and the days during, GMSA @ 9 will feature a Fiesta medal that is giving back to the San Antonio community.

While there are surely a slew of medals with proceeds going entirely back to good causes, we are highlighting at least 12 causes you can support with your purchase of a medal.

Friday April 19: Belle and Union, benefitting Soldier's Angels

Belle and Union is a boutique card shop in the Quarry Village shopping center, near the Alamo Quarry Market. They make all of their cards with a letterpress from the 1800's. The letterpress's massive wheel is the center of the medal.

Check out Courtney Friedman's feature piece on the letterpress with Belle and Union.

Belle and Union is donating 25% of proceeds from the medal to Soldier's Angels. The organization's mission is to support military members and their families. They sum it up by saying "May No Soldier Go Unloved."

By the numbers:

$122 million in aid to military and veteran families

22,100 veterans served in need of food in 2017

More than 851,000 care packages sent to deployed combat servicemembers over the last 15 years

You can purchase this medal at Belle and Union. They are located at 330 E. Basse Rd. near Kendra Scott.

