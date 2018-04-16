Selena's widower, Chris Perez, to perform Selena songs at Fiesta Fiesta on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Selena Quintanilla-Perez’s widower, Chris Perez, will be performing at Fiesta Fiesta on Thursday.
The opening celebration will kick off at 4 p.m. at Hemisfair Park and Perez is set to take the stage with The Emotions.
Perez will sing several Selena cover songs and the show will end with a fireworks display just before 9 p.m.
Selena, who died in 1995, would have celebrated her 47th birthday today.
