Jonas Brothers show love for San Antonio after packed concert at AT&T Center

SAN ANTONIO - The love fest between the Jonas Brothers and their San Antonio fans is clearly mutual after Friday night's packed show at the AT&T Center.

The brothers stopped by the Alamo City on their Happiness Begins tour, their first tour since reuniting earlier this year.

Joe Jonas had fun at the show, posting an enthusiastic fan's dance moves on his Twitter page.

San Antonio had some dance moves 👏🏼 #happinessbeginstour pic.twitter.com/FINJk082hH — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) September 28, 2019

The band also gave a shout out to the fans on its official Twitter page.

The Jonas Brothers released their highly anticipated album, Happiness Begins, in June.

